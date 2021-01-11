Man stopped by resident with ax sentenced for break-in

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who tried to break into a Kalamazoo-area home but was chased off by a man wielding a replica battle ax will not serve additional jail time.

Alex Rawls was sentenced Monday to 174 days in jail, but also given credit for 174 days already served. That means he won’t spend any more time behind bars.

He will serve 24 months of probation and have to pay various fees and court costs.

In November 2019, Rawls broke into an apartment in Oshtemo Township, where he was confronted by Ben Ball. Ball, who competes in ritualized combat, grabbed his nearby battle ax and went after Rawls. They fought and Rawls was hit at least once in the torso before taking off.

Police dogs followed a trail of blood in the snow to find him and he was arrested.

Rawls pleaded guilty in October 2020 to first-degree home invasion, assault and resisting arrest.