Man shot while sitting in car at apartment complex

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in his car at an apartment complex near Kalamazoo.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Concord Place Apartments near the intersection of KL Avenue and S. Drake Road in Oshtemo Township.

Michigan State Police said a 29-year-old Battle Creek man was shot in the north parking lot of the apartment complex. It was reported that the suspect ran away from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition, according to an MSP news release.

No suspect information was released Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 269.655.1676 or email at MSP-51TIPS@michigan.gov.