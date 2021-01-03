Man shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed on Friday in Kalamazoo, police say.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Fox Ridge Drive near Alamo Avenue.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, a 21-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.