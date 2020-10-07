Man shot, killed in Kzoo’s Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting on Frank Street near Burdick Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. He later died from his injuries, according to KDPS.

Authorities didn’t release any additional information surrounding the shooting.

It’s unknown if any arrests have been made or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.