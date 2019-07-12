Man shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kalamazoo officer cruiser with blue lights flashing with crime tape and officers in background

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responds to a shooting at Cadillack Street and Hawley Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood. (July 12, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo public safety officers are responding to a shooting that wounded a man.

It happened Friday afternoon at Cadillac Street and Hawley Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

Two Kalamazoo police cruisers and police tape block a street
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responds to a shooting at Cadillack Street and Hawley Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood. (July 12, 2019)

There’s a large police presence at the scene, which has been taped off by officers.

The victim’s condition is unclear and there is no word as to whether a suspect is in custody.

This a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links