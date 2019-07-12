Man shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responds to a shooting at Cadillack Street and Hawley Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood. (July 12, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo public safety officers are responding to a shooting that wounded a man.

It happened Friday afternoon at Cadillac Street and Hawley Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responds to a shooting at Cadillack Street and Hawley Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood. (July 12, 2019)

There’s a large police presence at the scene, which has been taped off by officers.

The victim’s condition is unclear and there is no word as to whether a suspect is in custody.

