Man shot in Kalamazoo; police look for suspect

by: WOODTV.com staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 29-year-old man was shot in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon.

Officers were called around 3 p.m. to Fox Ridge Drive near Alamo Avenue on reports that a man had been shot. When they got to the scene, officers were told he was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police say.

The victim told police the location of the shooting and the description of the suspect. Police say the suspect has not been located.

Officers say the victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

