Man shot during house party in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating a shooting that injured one man during a house party early Sunday morning.

Officers said they were called to the 900 block of Staples Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they say they found a male with a gunshot wound. The victim refused medical treatment, according to investigators.

Police tried to contact the resident of the home but said they didn’t receive a response. Officers and the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team got a search warrant for the property and found several guns and evidence of the shooting.

According to authorities, police identified and are looking for the suspect. Charges will be forwarded to the Prosecutors office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100