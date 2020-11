BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD)—The Battle Creek Police Department was called to a local area Walmart on a report of shots Friday evening.

Police arrived on scene around 9:42 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man who was shot several times in the parking lot of the Steak ‘n Shake at 5990 Beckley Rd.

The 21-year-old was taken to Bronson Kalamazoo Hospital and is in stable condition.

Battle Creek Police are seeking anyone with information to contact the police department.