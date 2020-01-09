Man shot and killed in Kalamazoo ID’d

The scene of a shooting on Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo. (Jan. 8, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, balloons marked the spot where a man was shot and killed in Kalamazoo the previous evening.

The man killed was Victor Davis, 52, loved ones told News 8 and police confirmed.

Authorities haven’t said what led up to the shooting around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Riverview Drive near Hotop Avenue. Davis was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Balloons mark the spot on Riverview Drive near Hotop Avenue in Kalamazoo where Victor Davis was shot and killed Wednesday evening. (Jan. 9, 2020)

Police are still looking for the shooter, who ran off. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.