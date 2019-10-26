Man shot and killed in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man passed away early Saturday morning after being shot to death at a house party in Battle Creek.

Authorities said just before 4 a.m. police responded to the first block of Northside Drive just off of North Washington Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Police found 23-year-old Elijah Williams in a house with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Williams was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The initial investigation shows that an argument broke out at a house party and several men started fighting. Eventually the fight lead to two people pulling guns and shooting at each other.

Williams was hit in the cross fire.

Authorities said they have identified persons of interest but are not releasing their names at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer.