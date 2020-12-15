Man sentenced to jail in Kzoo shooting death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced Monday in the shooting death that happened in his Kalamazoo home earlier this year.

Last month, John Jacob Spangenberg pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

On Monday, Spangenberg was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for the 194 days he has already served. He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and four years of probation.

Related Content Capt.: Man charged with murder thought gun was unloaded

Police said Spangenberg admitted to pulling the trigger and killing 21-year-old McKenna Dutkiewicz of Wayland on June 1 at his apartment on Jack Pine Way.

Undated courtesy photo of McKenna Dutkiewicz of Wayland.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Capt. Craig Habel previously told News 8 that Spangenberg stated to police he thought the gun was unloaded.

“He thought it was funny and he continued to do it and eventually lost track of whether he had the magazine in, unfortunately, into the weapon and he did and said he just racked the slide quickly and pulled the trigger like he had done several times and then the gun went off. It was pointed right at her,” Habel previously said.

KDPS officers and paramedics tried to save Dutkiewicz, but she was pronounced dead.

Officers said at the time Spangenberg was very remorseful and cooperated with the investigation.