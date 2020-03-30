Man sentenced in murder of BC man found in burned home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced in the murder of another man who was found dead in his burned home in Battle Creek.

Drequan Thomas Scott will serve time in the murder of Howard Gillette, who was found dead in his burned home on Jan. 1, 2019. After the fire was extinguished, police found Gillette, who suffered multiple gun shot wounds.

Scott was originally taken into custody on Dec. 31, 2018 for driving while intoxicated. During this time, police found evidence linking Scott to Gillette’s murder.

Scott pleaded guilty to a felony firearms charge and has served 440 days of the two-year sentence.

He also pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide and will serve a maximum of 80 years for that charge.