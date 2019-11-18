Man sentenced in Kalamazoo bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a bank robbery in Kalamazoo County will spend years behind bars.

Draper Delaneo Turner was sentenced Thursday to 51 months in prison, according to U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. In July, Turner pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

Turner and his brother, Kevin, were charged in connection to a robbery at the Old National Bank on Portage Road in Kalamazoo on March 25. Approximately $3,150 were stolen, according to court documents.

Kevin Delaneo Turner was also charged in connection to an armed robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on Chicago Drive in Wyoming on Jan. 22. He got away with approximately $5,000, the documents said.