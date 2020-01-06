Man gets prison for police chase, ramming cruisers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who rammed cruisers while fleeing from police near Kalamazoo last year is headed to a state prison.

Robert Brockman, 53, of Cooper Township, was sentenced Monday to between 18 months and 15 years in prison for second-degree fleeing and eluding police, and between 18 months and six years for malicious destruction of police property as a second-time habitual offender.

Brockman pleaded guilty to the charges in December. Under the terms of a plea agreement, additional charges of fleeing and eluding, retail fraud and malicious destruction of property linked to a 2018 incident were dismissed.

Authorities say that on July 31, 2019, Brockman first refused to stop for Michigan State Police and then later took off from Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies, leading them on a chase. He hit multiple cruisers before finally giving up when a deputy opened fire on him.

Brockman wasn’t actually shot and no other injuries were reported.