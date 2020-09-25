Man robbed, run over at Battle Creek gas station

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Battle Creek are looking for a thief who ran over his victim.

The incident happened around 10:25 a.m. Friday at a gas station at the corner of Capital Avenue SW and Goguac Street W.

Police say the 75-year-old victim was robbed while sitting in his vehicle. When the suspect got into another vehicle at the gas station, the victim chased him, grabbing onto the vehicle as it took off.

Police say the victim was dragged several feet before he let go and was run over. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition Friday.

Battle Creek police describe the suspect as a short, light-skinned black man who is about 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and possibly white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call police at 269.781.0911.