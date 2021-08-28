Man recovering after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is recovering after an early morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the 700 block of Florence Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

Police say while they were searching the area for witnesses and evidence, they were told a 27-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

While officers were investigating the shooting, guns and drugs were found. A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for weapons and narcotic violations.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.