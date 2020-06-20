Closings & Delays
Man recovering after shooting in Kalamazoo Township

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting overnight.

They were called Saturday around 12:30 a.m. to the 500 block of N. Berkley Street, where it was reported that someone was shot.

When police arrived on scene, they found an unarmed 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound, several bullet casings and other evidence related to the shooting. Officers were able to apply life saving measures until paramedics could arrive.

The man was treated and released from a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269)381-0391.

