Man pleads guilty in Kalamazoo bank robbery

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a bank robbery in Kalamazoo County.

On Feb. 3, Kevin Turner pleaded guilty to bank robbery by force or violence. As part of a plea agreement, two other counts of bank robbery will be dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21.

Turner and his brother, Draper, were charged in connection to a robbery at the Old National Bank on Portage Road in Kalamazoo on March 25. Approximately $3,150 were stolen, according to court documents.

In November, Draper Turner was sentenced to 51 months in prison for one count of bank robbery.

Kevin Turner was also charged in connection to an armed robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on Chicago Drive in Wyoming on Jan. 22. He got away with approximately $5,000, the documents said.

