Man linked to several check cashing store robberies

Left: A 2016 mug shot of James Honeysucker. Right: An October 2019 mug shot of Wilnell Henry.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say one of the men arrested for an armed robbery Tuesday is also believed to be responsible for several similar robberies.

The Tuesday robbery at the Check ‘n Go on Beckley Road west of M-66 happened around 5:40 p.m. The Battle Creek Police Department says a man armed with a handgun made off with cash, jumping into a waiting truck and taking off. Though he pointed the gun at a clerk, no one was hurt.

BCPD says it believes the same man robbed the Cash Advance on W. Columbia Avenue on May 23 and Approved Cash on W. Columbia on Sept. 30, plus four other check cashing businesses in the Lansing area.

The suspect, 29-year-old James Honeysucker of Lansing, was arrested at a bus station in Chicago. BCPD says the arresting officers found he had a gun and a large amount of cash on him.

Officials are working to extradite him back to Michigan.

Police tracked the getaway truck to the Post Addition neighborhood in Emmett Township. The suspected driver, Wilnell Henry, 46, of Battle Creek, was arrested. Police say he is cooperating with their investigation. He was charged with armed robbery Wednesday and given a $150,000 bond.

BCPD thanked the citizens who provided tips in the case and officers in Chicago for their help.