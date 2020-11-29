Suspect leads deputies on police chase in Calhoun County

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic calhoun county sheriff's office_1520474612816.JPG.jpg

CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was able to help the Albion Department of Public Safety arrest a wanted felon after a police chase early Sunday morning.

Deputies picked up the pursuit of a 28-year-old Sheridan Township resident who was wanted for felonious assault near the 14500 block of 27 mile road around 3:50 a.m.

Police say the 28-year-old fled from ADPS officers after a traffic stop, which led to the chase.

The suspect abandoned their car near the 5000 block of Monroe Rd in Clarence Township and was taken into custody after a short chase on foot by deputies. After being apprehended, the suspect was turned over to ADPS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links