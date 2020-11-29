Suspect leads deputies on police chase in Calhoun County

CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was able to help the Albion Department of Public Safety arrest a wanted felon after a police chase early Sunday morning.

Deputies picked up the pursuit of a 28-year-old Sheridan Township resident who was wanted for felonious assault near the 14500 block of 27 mile road around 3:50 a.m.

Police say the 28-year-old fled from ADPS officers after a traffic stop, which led to the chase.

The suspect abandoned their car near the 5000 block of Monroe Rd in Clarence Township and was taken into custody after a short chase on foot by deputies. After being apprehended, the suspect was turned over to ADPS.