Man killed in fire at home connected to BC woman’s disappearance

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a fire that happened at a Battle Creek home that’s connected to a woman who disappeared last summer.

The fire happened Sunday around 7:45 a.m. near Goodale Avenue and Oneita Street, authorities say.

They say two people were at the home at the time of the fire. A man was killed. The other person was able to get out of the home — the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities tell News 8 that the home is connected to Amber Griffin, a woman whose disappearance is being investigated as a homicide. Though investigators say the fire is not believed to be connected to the homicide case.

Griffin was reported missing to authorities June 22, 2020. Blood was found on all three levels of the Battle Creek home after Griffin went missing. Two people have been charged in the case.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been unintentional. Authorities believe it started as a smoking fire.

Authorities in Battle Creek are investigating a fatal house fire on Jan. 3, 2021.

The man killed in the fire has not yet been identified.

The incident is being investigated.