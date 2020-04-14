Man injured in single-vehicle in Kalamazoo County

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a single-vehicle crash northwest of Kalamazoo Monday night.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said authorities received a report of the crash around 11:30 p.m. Monday on 39th Street near D Avenue in Ross Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, it was determined a 24-year-old Galesburg man was driving southbound when he crossed the centerline, went off the road and struck several trees.

The driver, who was unconscious when deputies arrived on scene, suffered serious juries that authorities believe are not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone that may have witnessed or has additional information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.