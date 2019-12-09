Man injured in single-vehicle crash near Kzoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo County Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on H Avenue near 28th Street in Comstock Township, near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was heading eastbound on H Avenue when it crossed the centerline, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to a KCSO news release.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.