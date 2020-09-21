Man indicted on child porn charges in Kalamazoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly possessing child pornography in Kalamazoo County.

An indictment filed Sept. 16 says Gerald Alan Benedict knowingly possessed child pornography.

He’s accused of having about 38 videos that show minors engaging in sex acts.

The material was shipped and transported in from other states using foreign commerce, including a cell phone, authorities say.

Benedict must forfeit any visual depiction that was produced, transported, mailed and shipped, a court document says.