Man in vehicle hit by gunfire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a Kalamazoo man was wounded by gunfire that hit a vehicle he was in.

Dispatchers were alerted to the shooting around 8:41 p.m. Sunday in the area of Howard Street and South Westnedge Avenue. Officers found the victim – identified as a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man –inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries police say are not life-threatening. Officers say he’s been uncooperative in their investigation.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are working to obtain a description of the shooter.

The KDPS Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.