Man hospitalized after shooting in Kalamazoo

Police investigate a shooting on Ada Street near Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo (August 25, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday.

It happened around 12:25 a.m. on Ada Street near Westnedge Avenue.

Kalamazoo public safety officers did not have any information about what condition the man was in, but say he was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Police do not have any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.