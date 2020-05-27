Man hospitalized after being shocked in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a truck driver is in critical condition after being shocked on Wednesday.

It happened just after 7:15 a.m. on Miller Road near Glendenning Road in Kalamazoo.

The 55-year-old driver from Kalamazoo was shocked after he struck a high-voltage power line. The man’s coworker witnessed the incident and dragged him away from the power line, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Emergency crews did CPR on the man, who was not breathing and no pulse, for several minutes. After using an Automatic External Defibrillator, he regained a pulse and started breathing. He was then taken to a hospital, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.