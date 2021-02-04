Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Riverview Drive near E. Mosel Avenue.

Kalamazoo officers say they were called to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man unresponsive in the road and provided life-saving measures, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The man is currently in the hospital. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say. Officers say it does not appear that alcohol was a factor.

The 800 block of S. Riverview Drive is currently closed to through traffic and will be until at least 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.