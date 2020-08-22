Man hit by truck, seriously hurt in Calhoun Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a 37-year-old man from the Coloma area is in critical condition after being hit by a truck in Calhoun County.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Saturday to a crash on West Dickman Road near North 32nd Street in Springfield.

Authorities say a man had just gotten out of a construction vehicle after parking it in the westbound lanes of a construction zone.

He was walking to the back of the vehicle when a truck left the eastbound lanes and crossed the median lane divider. The truck hit both the construction vehicle and the man, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck continued into a field and hit a tree, police say.

Authorities say the truck driver, a 23-year-old Emmett Township man, was taken to the hospital. It’s unknown what’s his condition.