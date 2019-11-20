Man found shot to death on Kalamazoo road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death on a road in Kalamazoo early Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a man down in the roadway on Mabel Street near Cobb Avenue on the city’s Northside neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a KDPS news release.

No additional information was released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.