Man facing charges after pursuit through Calhoun and Kzoo counties

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says a Battle Creek man is facing charges for leading them on a pursuit.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. in Battle Creek Saturday.

The sheriff’s department tells News 8 they were called to assist the Battle Creek Police Department with a vehicle pursuit. Police say they were chasing a vehicle belonging to a 42-year-old man who was wanted for absconding from parole.

One of the Calhoun county deputies ended up being the lead in the pursuit.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle turned down a dead end road off Beckley Road and stopped. The deputy exited his vehicle, then the suspect accelerated in reverse into the deputy’s patrol car. Police say the suspect then tried to run over the deputy. The deputy was able to get out of the way and was not hurt. The patrol car was hit a second time, and the pursuit continued into Kalamazoo county.

Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle lost control on MN Avenue and Mercury Drive and crashed, then the suspect was arrested.

The 42-year-old suspect was not hurt. He is facing multiple charges including resisting and obstructing, fleeing and eluding and felonious assault with a motor vehicle.