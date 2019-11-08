Man faces federal charge in Oshtemo Twp. bank robbery

by: WOODTV.com staff

An undated booking photo of Randell Lee Wicks. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of robbing a bank in Oshtemo Township now faces a federal charge. 

Randell Lee Wicks faces one federal count of armed bank robbery. In September, Wicks was arraigned in a Kalamazoo County court on charges of bank robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm possession and obstructing a police officer.

The robbery happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Chemical Bank on W. Main Street west of US-131.

Surveillance photos of the men who robbed a Chemical Bank branch on W. Main Street in Oshtemo Township on Sept. 12, 2019.

Investigators say two robbers, including Wicks, were both masked and armed with handguns. They stole about $13,836 from the bank, according to a federal indictment. 

Authorities say that after robbing the bank, the pair ran to a waiting getaway car — possibly a Chevrolet Malibu — in a nearby neighborhood.

Wicks next federal court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

