Man drowns in Kalamazoo County lake

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man drowned in a Kalamazoo County lake Sunday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday it received a report of a man who drowned in Twin Lakes off Ravine Road in Alamo Township, northwest of Kalamazoo.

A 51-year-old man was kayaking on the lake when he fell into the water and is believed to drown, the sheriff’s said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

