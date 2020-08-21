Man dies following hit-and-run in Kzoo

A contributed photo of a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo on Aug. 20, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 74-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo.

Authorities were called around 7:25 a.m. Thursday in the area of E. Walnut and Jasper streets on reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Officers say they found Dennis Crone lying in the road with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle had sped away by the time authorities arrived. However, investigators say they have since found the vehicle and is being processed for evidence by the KDPS Crime Lab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.