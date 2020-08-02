Man dies after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a man has died after being shot Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to South Rose Street near Burr Oak Street around 2:45 p.m. after several reports of someone being shot.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 30-year-old man of Kalamazoo unresponsive after he was shot several times.

Life saving measures were performed on the victim. Police say he later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

