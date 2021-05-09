Man dies after fatal shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after a fatal shooting in the city of Kalamazoo Saturday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of E Cork St. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man who was shot.

Life saving efforts were made on scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

As of this time, the suspect has not been found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.