Man crashes motorbike near railroad tracks, killed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed after crashing his motorbike on a maintenance road next to railroad tracks in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday authorities received a report of a motorbike crash on the railroad access road near the 500 block of N. Edwards Street, north of Kalamazoo Avenue.

When officers arrived a scene, they found a 56-year-old man next to railroad tracks with a severe head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a KDPS news release.

The victim was riding without a helmet on the maintenance road when he struck “a fixed object,” the release said.

The victim’s name is not being released pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.