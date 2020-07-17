Man charged with murder in 1-year-old boy’s death

A booking photo of Savajay Malory from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old southeast of Kalamazoo last year.

Savajay Dek-Hariyon Marvin Malory, 19, was arraigned Thursday on charges of felony homicide and child abuse in the death of Tristian Mueller, court records show.

According to court documents filed this week, on the night of Sept. 13, Tristian’s mother called to the Pavilion Estates mobile home park on Walburn Street off East N Avenue to report he had fallen out of his high chair and wasn’t breathing. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Records say the responding deputy suspected right away the child had been killed.

Tristian’s mother Constance Mueller told investigators Malory was watching the boy when he was hurt.

The death was ruled a homicide in January. Court records say an autopsy determined Tristian’s injuries weren’t consistent with a fall from a high chair.