Man charged with CSC involving girl

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a young in Calhoun County faced a judge Friday.

Christopher Stay, 43, was formally charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a girl who was between the age of 13 and 17 years old. He’s also charged as third-time habitual offender, based on previous convictions in Lenawee County for attempted larceny and breaking into a vehicle in Lenawee County

Battle Creek police told News 8 the charges came out of an ongoing investigation in Bedford Township. He was arrested Thursday afternoon at Arbor Point Apartments in Battle Creek.

If convicted, Stay faces decades in prison.

