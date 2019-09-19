Man charged in Oshtemo Township bank robbery

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of robbing a bank in Oshtemo Township has been charged.
The robbery happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Chemical Bank on W. Main Street west of US-131.
Investigators say two robbers were both masked and armed with handguns. Authorities say that after robbing the bank, the pair ran to a waiting getaway car — possibly a Chevrolet Malibu — in a nearby neighborhood.
Authorities say Randell Lee Wicks has been arraigned on charges of bank robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm possession and obstructing a police officer.
Wicks’s bond was set at $500,000.
Investigators say they are continuing to look for other suspects involved with the robbery.
Wicks is a person of interest of other robberies in Kalamazoo County, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.