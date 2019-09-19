Man charged in Oshtemo Township bank robbery

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
An undated booking photo of Randell Lee Wicks. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office)

An undated booking photo of Randell Lee Wicks. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of robbing a bank in Oshtemo Township has been charged.

The robbery happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Chemical Bank on W. Main Street west of US-131.

Investigators say two robbers were both masked and armed with handguns. Authorities say that after robbing the bank, the pair ran to a waiting getaway car — possibly a Chevrolet Malibu — in a nearby neighborhood.

Authorities say Randell Lee Wicks has been arraigned on charges of bank robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm possession and obstructing a police officer.

oshtemo township chemical bank robbery
Surveillance photos of the men who robbed a Chemical Bank branch on W. Main Street in Oshtemo Township on Sept. 12, 2019.

Wicks’s bond was set at $500,000.

Investigators say they are continuing to look for other suspects involved with the robbery.

Wicks is a person of interest of other robberies in Kalamazoo County, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 