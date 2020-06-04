Man charged in Kalamazoo shooting death

Closings & Delays
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: Kyle Mitchell

A mug shot of John Jacob Spangenberg.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a man is facing murder charges following a shooting at his home Monday night.

Police say 23-year-old John Jacob Spangenberg admits to pulling the trigger and killing 21-year-old McKenna Dutkiewicz of Wayland.

According to KDPS, Spangenberg says he thought the gun was unloaded and told officers he had checked the gun earlier in the day.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the suspect’s apartment on the 1300 block of Jack Pine Way in Kalamazoo. Police say it happened during a gathering Spangenberg was holding at his apartment and multiple witnesses saw him pull the trigger.

He was formally charged Thursday by a judge with the Kalamazoo County 8th District Court.

