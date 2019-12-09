Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Man charged in deadly crash near Albion

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Steven-Ernest Smith

A mug shot of Steven-Ernest Smith from the Calhoun County Jail.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of causing a deadly car crash near Albion earlier this year has been charged with murder.

Steven-Ernest Nathan-Paul Smith, 38, of Olivet, was arraigned Thursday on a count of second-degree murder and operating under the influence causing death, Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert confirms.

The charges stem from a July 14 crash near the intersection of 28 Mile Road and M Drive North in Clarence Township, north of Albion. Authorities say Smith lost control of his car on a curve and crashed into a tree. Smith was injured and his passenger, 52-year-old Jeffrey Strang of Olivet, was killed.

Smith’s bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 