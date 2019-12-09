Man charged in deadly crash near Albion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of causing a deadly car crash near Albion earlier this year has been charged with murder.

Steven-Ernest Nathan-Paul Smith, 38, of Olivet, was arraigned Thursday on a count of second-degree murder and operating under the influence causing death, Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert confirms.

The charges stem from a July 14 crash near the intersection of 28 Mile Road and M Drive North in Clarence Township, north of Albion. Authorities say Smith lost control of his car on a curve and crashed into a tree. Smith was injured and his passenger, 52-year-old Jeffrey Strang of Olivet, was killed.

Smith’s bond was set at $10,000 cash.