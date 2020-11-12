Man charged in Battle Creek toddler’s death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged Thursday in the death of a toddler in Battle Creek last weekend.

Related Content Man wanted for questioning after Battle Creek toddler’s death

Henry Lewis Jones Jr. was charged with open murder and child abuse. He previous was wanted for questioning after caring for his girlfriend’s 18-month-old toddler Saturday while the mother was at work.

Authorities say Jones took the toddler to a relative’s home, told them to call 911 and then left. The relative called for help and emergency responders took the toddler to the hospital where the toddler died.

The child’s name has not yet been released. An autopsy was scheduled to determine the precise cause of death.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.