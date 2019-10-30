Man charged in Battle Creek shooting death

An undated booking photo of Xavier Kellie-Sims. (Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old man has been charged in a Battle Creek shooting death.

Xavier Kellie-Sims of Battle Creek was charged with open murder and felony firearm possession in the death of 23-year-old Elijah Williams.

Authorities say Williams was shot in the torso early Saturday morning at a house party on Northside Drive.

Officers said that an argument broke out at a house party and several men started fighting. Eventually, the fight led to two people shooting at each other, police say.

Williams was hit in the crossfire and later died in the hospital, police say.

A courtesy undated photo of Elijah Williams.

Williams’ girlfriend told News 8 they were expecting a child.

Kellie-Sims was arrested Monday night on an unrelated warrant and held until the charges related to the death were approved. He is being held without bond and is expected to be arraigned Thursday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Officers are still looking for a person of interest but he has not been located. His name is not being released at this time.

Other persons of interest have been located and interviewed. Two of them have been arrested on unrelated charges, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek Police 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3338.