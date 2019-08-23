Man caught driving bulldozer wins bet, gets jail

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a $100 bet involving a bulldozer landed a man in the Calhoun County Jail.

Officers found the man driving a bulldozer in an alley near South Eagle Street and Michigan Avenue in downtown Marshall around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the 20-year-old man told them a friend bet him $100 he wouldn’t drive the bulldozer, which is owned by a contractor working on Marshall’s downtown water main project.

The man was arrested for operating while intoxicated and could also face charges of unauthorized use of an automobile and unlawful possession of a motor vehicle master key.

Police are withholding his name until he’s formally charged in the case.