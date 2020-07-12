Man arrested in Kalamazoo armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery Sunday morning, Kalamazoo police said.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. near North Burdick Street and Eleanor Street.

Police say two people were walking to work when a man approached then asking for money. The two people walking told the man they did not have any money.

The suspect, a 64-year-old of Kalamazoo, then pulled out a large knife, demanding money.

Police say one of the people walking, a man who is a concealed pistol license holder, pulled out a weapon to protect himself and his significant other.

The victims tried distancing themselves, but the suspect kept moving closer to them while holding the knife.

The victims were able to get away and call police from a building nearby.

When police arrived, they were able to find the suspect nearby and took him into custody.

Police say the suspect was arrested on several felony charges. He is awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact police at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.