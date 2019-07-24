Man arrested in domestic violence shooting in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is accused of shooting a woman in a domestic violence incident.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 11 p.m. Tuesday a woman walked into Bronson Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim and a man she came with said she had been shot while they were walking on N. Westnedge Avenue. Officers determined the shooting did not happen on the street, but rather inside a house in the 400 W. Frank Street near Park Street, according to KDPS.

When officers arrived at the house, they found several witnesses, evidence of a shooting and a gun. It was determined it was a domestic violence incident.

The man who accompanied the victim was determined to be the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, a 53-year-old Kalamazoo man, was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on several charges, including domestic assault, third offense, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

