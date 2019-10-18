Man arrested for Portage jewelry store robbery

Surveillance photos of two robbery suspects at the Helzberg Diamonds in Portage on Aug. 30, 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is accused of several smash and grab jewelry store robberies in Michigan and Indiana, including one in Portage.

Demond Antonio Manley Jr. is accused of robbing the Helzberg Diamonds located 6108 Westnedge Avenue in Portage on Aug. 30, 2018. He allegedly is one of three people who were involved in the smash and grab robbery. They stole around 22 jewelry items with the retail value of $80,179, according to federal court documents.

Authorities were able to identify Manley as a suspect through DNA found at the scene. He was also identified as a suspect in smash and grab jewelry store robberies in Lansing, Saginaw as well as Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He has a preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in Grand Rapids on Oct. 21.