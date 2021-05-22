Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested for attempted kidnapping after a similar incident minutes before.

Battle Creek police say just before 3:30 p.m. Friday they responded to the 1600 block of W. Michigan Avenue in the Urbandale area. When they arrived, they say witnesses told them a 38-year-old man driving a red compact vehicle pulled up to a woman riding her bicycle. Police say the man exited the car from the passenger side, came up behind the woman, pulled her off the bike and tried taking her to the car.

Police say people in other cars stopped to help the woman. When the man saw people coming toward him, he let go of the woman, got back into the car and left.

The officer got a description of the man and vehicle involved and said they previously dealt with the man a few minutes before on a separate incident.

Police say the previous incident happened in the 100 block of Lacey Avenue, when the man was found in the back yard of a home. Police say the man was seen driving in the area, then pulled up to a house. The man was seen in the back yard of the home, a woman yelled for help, and her brother chased the man out of the yard. When police got there, the car was spotted and contact was made with the man.

Police say they issued an appearance citation to the man for prowling. Police add that due to legislation that went into affect earlier this year, people committing non violent crimes are not arrested, but issued appearance citations.



The man was arrested for the second incident after a witness identified him.

