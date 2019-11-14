Man arrested for attempted home invasion in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after trying to break into a house in Kalamazoo early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a house in the 2800 block of Edgewood Drive near the intersection of Madison Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the homeowner called authorities are seeing a person trying to break into their house. The homeowner was able to tell officers the location of the suspect.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Kalamazoo man, was found still on the property with burglary tools and arrested without incident. He was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail for home invasion and possession of burglary tools, according to a KDPS news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.